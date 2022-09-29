Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: ESPN Analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen, pose for a photograph before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week.

Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend.

"Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a massive fire over the weekend ... and officials tell TMZ Sports the blaze is under investigation.

The incident happened on Sunday at 4:03 AM when the Manhasset-Lakeville F.D. received calls from Breen's neighbors ... as well as an alert by the residential automatic fire alarm," TMZ Sports reported Thursday.

Thankfully, no one was in the residence at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Sports fans are now praying for Mike Breen's family.

Our thoughts are with Mike Breen and his family as they deal with this unfortunate tragedy.