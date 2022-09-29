Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week.
Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend.
"Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a massive fire over the weekend ... and officials tell TMZ Sports the blaze is under investigation.
The incident happened on Sunday at 4:03 AM when the Manhasset-Lakeville F.D. received calls from Breen's neighbors ... as well as an alert by the residential automatic fire alarm," TMZ Sports reported Thursday.
Thankfully, no one was in the residence at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.
Sports fans are now praying for Mike Breen's family.
Our thoughts are with Mike Breen and his family as they deal with this unfortunate tragedy.