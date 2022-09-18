Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Wife News

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, has been having an understandably difficult time in recent months, with her longtime partner being held behind bars in another country.

The WNBA star has been in Russian custody since early 2022, when she was arrested at the airport for drug smuggling.

The U.S. Government has been working on bringing Brittney Griner home.

This week, President Biden and his staff met with the wife of the legendary WNBA star.

The meeting was productive.

The wife of the legendary WNBA star released a statement on the productive meeting.

Fans continue to pray for her safe return.

"Prayers up for BG's return. Her situation is untimely, unimaginable and unjust,' one fan wrote.

"We stand for Brittney," another fan added.

"If you want to be really frustrated, compare the timeline of Brittney Griner to Jessica Lynch. Bless Cherelle and all the loved ones waiting for her release," another fan wrote.

Get home soon, Brittney.