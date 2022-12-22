Look: Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Request

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has returned to the United States and she has a request for her fan base.

While Griner was in Russia, she received thousands of letters from supportive fans. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. She was traded back to the United States for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

But while Griner has returned home, another American, Paul Whelan, has not. Whelan, whom Russia suspects of being a spy, is remaining in Russian custody.

Griner is asking her fans to send Whelan letters now.

"My family is whole and now, thanks to you, we are fortunate to get to spend the holidays together," she wrote. "However, there remain too many families with loved ones wrongfully detained."

Griner added: "Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the #WeAreBG campaign to bring me home, and it's our turn to support them. I hope you'll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families."

Sports fans appreciate the request.

"She needs to be writing letters to the president to get him released every day that should be her mission," one fan wrote.

"Good for her. Prayers for his return every night," one fan added.

"Lets be clear: Brittany Griner had NO control over whether she got released in a prisoner trade deal. That rests solely on the President," one fan added.

"In love with this. Right wing media has already said she is anti-American because she is appalled by a racism in her own country, yet here she is using her platform to help another American to make it a better country," another fan wrote.

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia

Hopefully, Whelan will be brought home soon, too.