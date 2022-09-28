Look: Sports World Reacts To Cheerleader Firing News

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 13: The Denver Nuggets cheerleaders perform during a time out between the Denver Nuggets and the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Ball Arena on December 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

During an interview on VladTV, former NBA guard Nick Young made a shocking admission.

Young revealed that he was "messing around" with a cheerleader back when he was on the Washington Wizards. The team fired the cheerleader once they found out about.

"It happened to me when I was a rookie. Me and Andray Blatche were messing around with one of the cheerleaders or assistants," Young said. "Then they found out, came to the gym and blamed us that it was our fault that she got fired."

Judging by the responses on social media, NBA fans are not surprised that Young publicly shared this information.

"You can't make this s--t up," one fan tweeted. "Smh."

"Why he snitching on Blatche," another fan wrote.

"Documentary of the 2010s Wizards is needed," a third fan said. "Too much happened."

Young also commented on Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka's current situation. He was suspended for the 2022-23 season.

"It don’t matter about the woman — I think men just get bored sometimes, and things happen when you get bored," Young said, via Lakers Daily.

At this point, there aren't many subjects that Young would pass up on during an interview.