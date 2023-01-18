Look: Sports World Reacts To John Wall's 'Dream School'

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

John Wall was a star in his only season at the University of Kentucky, earning consensus All-America honors and becoming the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

But, if things had gone a little differently, Wall would have been wearing a different shade of blue during his brief stint in college.

The current Los Angeles Clippers point guard appeared on Theo Pinson's "Run Your Race" podcast recently and confessed that another program was his "dream school."

"I wanted to go to [North] Carolina, that's my dream school," Wall said before revealing that an encounter with then-UNC star Tyler Hansbrough on a recruiting visit convinced him not to be a Tar Heel.

"I'm the recruit, I walk up [to Hansbrough] and say what up, he said 'I don't talk to recruits,'" Wall claimed. "I'm like 'F--k you, I'm never coming here."

Wall's candid storytelling has elicited a slew of reactions from fans.

"I could have went my whole life without knowing this," one said.

"Danny Green, Ty Lawson and [Wayne] Ellington should have shown John around," another added.

"Thank you, Tyler," added a grateful Kentucky fan.

"WTF so Tyler Hansbrough is the reason my Tar Heels didn't get John Wall?" asked a UNC fan in disbelief.

"No way Carolina fumbled the bag this hard," chimed in another commentator.

During the 2009-10 season, while Wall and Kentucky were rolling to a 35-3 record, including the SEC regular season and tournament titles and a trip to the Elite Eight, UNC went 20-17 and finished as the NIT runner-up.

The fact that the Tar Heels won the national title the year before probably lessens the sting of this, but there's no doubt that if Wall is telling the truth, Hansbrough's social faux pas cost his alma mater dearly in the win column.