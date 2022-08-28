Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron's Football Highlights

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Two decades ago, LeBron James was a two-sport star at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio.

James was an all-state performer for the Fighting Irish as an underclassman before sitting out his senior year with a wrist injury he suffered playing basketball. The future NBA superstar earned some attention from Division I football programs, but it was clear his future was on the hardwood.

Still, James put together some quality highlights on the gridiron, some of which are going viral this weekend, thanks to Bleacher Report and Bally Sports Cleveland.

People who caught a glimpse of the clips on social media can't help but acknowledge James' incredible athleticism even back then, as well as his penchant for having conversations with the officials.

It would have been interesting to see how LeBron might have developed as a football player if he devoted more time to the sport and worked on refining his technique.

We think he made the correct decision in regards to his professional future though.