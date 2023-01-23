Look: Sports World Reacts To Magic Johnson's Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the celebration of best-selling author of "Aiming High" Darren Prince with DuJour Media's Jason Binn and NBA legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Media)

Magic Johnson is known for his Twitter game. The legendary NBA star turned businessman often tweets the super obvious, sometimes days late.

It happened on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend took to social media to tweet about the Shannon Sharpe vs. Memphis Grizzlies incident.

"I’m all the way in France and I heard my boy Shannon Sharpe was at the Lakers game about to take on the whole Memphis Grizzlies team LOL!" Johnson tweeted late on Sunday night.

That's classic Magic, right?

"He’s 10 years late," one fan wrote.

"Magic is always 24-48 hours late," another fan added.

"He definitely uses Internet explorer," another fan joked.

"You had to wait for the story in the newspaper??" one fan added on social media.

"It took three days for that news to get over there? damn lol," one fan added.

Sharpe got into it with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, before the entire team made their way over to the Fox Sports 1 personality.

Things calmed down at halftime and Sharpe was able to watch the rest of the game.