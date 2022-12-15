Look: Sports World Reacts To Major Female Coach Goal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver would like to see a team hire a female head coach within the next five years. He made that clear while on the NCAA's podcast channel.

"I would be hugely disappointed if certainly in five years we haven’t seen our first female head coach in the NBA," Silver said.

Silver continued, “We should have more women head coaches. We should have a female head coach right now. We should have more women referees, and it’s something we’re working very hard on right now.”

While some people are skeptical of this happening within the next five years, there are plenty of NBA fans who would like to see Becky Hammon become the first female head coach.

"Becky Hammon should have been an NBA head coach five years ago," Michael LoRe tweeted. "But she kept getting passed over, went to the WNBA and won a title her first season."

"Dawn Staley or Becky Hammon," one fan suggested.

"It will be Becky Hammon probably for the Spurs," another fan predicted.

Hammon was an assistant coach for the Spurs for several years. She then became the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Time will tell if an NBA team breaks the mold and hires a female head coach.