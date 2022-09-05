Look: Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan Son Drama
Did Michael Jordan's son go on a date with the ex-wife of his former teammate?
According to TMZ Sports, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, was spotted dining with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.
"Larsa Pippen was spotted Sunday at Zuma -- a Japanese restaurant right in the heart of downtown -- with none other than Marcus Jordan ... and the two of them, we're told, appeared to be on a double date of some sort with another couple at their table," TMZ Sports reports.
Larsa Pippen, 48, was reportedly spotted with the 31-year-old son of the legendary Bulls star.
NBA fans are understandably interested in what's going on.
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of the legendary Chicago Bulls star, has previously dated other basketball players, according to reports.
Scottie Pippen, meanwhile, has taken some not-so-subtle shots at Michael Jordan in recent years.
Perhaps this is family payback.