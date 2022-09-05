Look: Sports World Reacts To Michael Jordan Son Drama

AUCHTERARDER, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Ex-NBA star Michael Jordan watches the action during the Morning Fourballs of the 2014 Ryder Cup on the PGA Centenary course at the Gleneagles Hotel on September 26, 2014 in Auchterarder, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Did Michael Jordan's son go on a date with the ex-wife of his former teammate?

According to TMZ Sports, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, was spotted dining with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

"Larsa Pippen was spotted Sunday at Zuma -- a Japanese restaurant right in the heart of downtown -- with none other than Marcus Jordan ... and the two of them, we're told, appeared to be on a double date of some sort with another couple at their table," TMZ Sports reports.

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 15: Larsa Pippen during the Sports Illustrated Swim show at the W South Beach on July 15th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Larsa Pippen, 48, was reportedly spotted with the 31-year-old son of the legendary Bulls star.

NBA fans are understandably interested in what's going on.

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of the legendary Chicago Bulls star, has previously dated other basketball players, according to reports.

Scottie Pippen, meanwhile, has taken some not-so-subtle shots at Michael Jordan in recent years.

Perhaps this is family payback.