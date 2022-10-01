Look: Sports World Reacts To Rachel Nichols' Admission

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: ESPN television host/moderator Rachel Nichols speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort & Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Rachel Nichols has signed on to work in a multi-platform role with Showtime Basketball.

Recently, the longtime ESPN journalist appeared on Showtime's All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to discuss her departure from the Worldwide Leader.

Nichols infamously left ESPN after private comments she made about colleague Maria Taylor were made public.

"They weren't telling me to do this because it was in my contract, but they were putting a lot of pressure on me," Nichols said about an alleged double standard. "I was being told, 'Well, you're not a team player.' Every woman in business knows we're supposed to be team players and helpful, and men are aggressive sharks and all of that. I felt like I worked so long - decades - for this job. I wanted the chance to do it."

Nichols also claimed that the company was spying on her when her remarks about Taylor were recorded.

"I felt like I worked so long for this job. I've done everything that I've been asked, and I wanted the chance to do it," she said. "I was getting ready to leave for the bubble and I was using a new set of equipment. I didn't know if you leave a particular app running in the background that the line from my hotel room to Bristol would stay open.

"One person decided to just sit and watch, spying on me like I was their own personal TV show and when they heard something they thought was juicy they picked up their phone and started recording my conversation."

Not surprisingly, Nichols' candidness in this interview drew plenty of reaction.

Nichols will work as both a host and producer on Showtime's basketball content vertical.

You can listen to her entire segment about ESPN here.