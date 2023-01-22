Look: Sports World Reacts To The Nia Long Photo

Getty Images.

Nia Long is currently trending on social media which, unfortunately, means her notable ex-partner is, too.

The prominent actress previously dated former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka was fired from the Celtics following a scandal, the details of which have yet to come to light.

Long, thankfully, appears to be moving forward in decent fashion.

Sports fans don't mind trolling Udoka, though.

"Ime Udoka trippin and clearly doesn't have the judgment of a championship level coach," one fan wrote.

"bruh how tf do you fumble NIA LONG?!???" one fan added.

"Leaving a cheater>>>>>>>>>> you go nia," one fan wrote.

"Brother, this is some pressure being applied, my goodness," another fan wrote.

Enjoy it, Nia.