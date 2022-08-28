Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Shaquille O'Neal Photo
Shaquille O'Neal and the social media sensation, Hasbulla, took quite the picture this weekend.
The legendary NBA star and the viral social media figure met for the first time on a boat.
O'Neal and Hasbulla formed quite the duo.
"This size difference is crazy," Hasbulla Hive wrote.
It's a pretty epic photo.
"this pic would make a crazy album cover," one fan suggested.
"Pictures that could be album covers," another fan added.
"You guys should remake the Twins movie," another fan suggested.
We need more of this duo.