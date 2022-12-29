Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild NBA Fight Tonight

AUBURN HILLS, MI - APRIL 10: General view of the court at the final NBA game at the Palace of Auburn Hills during a game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A heated altercation unfolded during Wednesday night's game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Magic forward Mo Wagner hip-checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes toward Detroit's bench. Pistons forward Hamidou Diallo then shoved Wagner before Hayes punched Wagner in the back of his head.

A seemingly unconscious Wagner passed out before a tussle between both teams ensued. Perhaps remembering 2004's Malice at the Palace, the Little Caesars Arena's PA announcer implored fans to "stay in your seats," warning them that "the moment you move, you’re going to jail."

Onlookers viewing the scrum expect the NBA to enforce a significant punishment against Hayes, who was ejected from the game along with Diallo and Wagner.

One fan suggested Hayes should get suspended for the rest of the regular season.

Others noticed that Wagner appeared to be losing consciousness before Hayes' punch. It's possible he lost his bearings when Diallo pushed him into another Pistons player on the bench.

But don't expect the NBA to take this incident lightly. Hayes could especially receive a substantial suspension depending on Wagner's status.