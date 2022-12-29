Look: Sports World Reacts With Grayson Allen's "Dirty" Play

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Grayson Allen #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena on December 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen isn't helping himself shake the dirty player label.

Allen, who had several infamous dirty plays during his time at Duke, had a collision with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday night.

The sports world is ripping Allen.

"I'm amazed no one in the NBA has taken a swing at Grayson Allen yet," Jim Weber tweeted.

Collisions happen in basketball, but Allen having his elbow that high is what has people upset.

But should Allen be facing criticism?

"Grayson Allen is a dirty player, but I’m not sure what you expected him to do here after being pushed by a *checks notes* Bulls player," one fan wrote.

"I’ve been the conductor driving the ‘Grayson Allen makes dirty plays’ train but he clearly got pushed into DDR here. I’m still eating popcorn reading some of these comments tho," another fan added.

Others, meanwhile, are still ripping Allen.

Is the former Duke Blue Devils star worthy of criticism for this play on Wednesday night?