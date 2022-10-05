Look: Sports World Stunned By The Skip Bayless News

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: ESPN journalist Skip Bayless attends IAVA 7th Annual Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for IAVA)

LeBron James recently said he doesn't have a relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. FOX Sports personalities Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed that news on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed.

In a stunning turn of events, Bayless revealed he's on James' side in this situation.

"I'm on LeBron's side. I don't love the way Kareem has criticized him," Bayless said. "It just doesn't seem fair to me."

Bayless' comments on this situation have received a lot of attention on Twitter.

For starters, some fans are shocked that Bayless is actually defending James.

"If you don’t know @RealSkipBayless you must understand this is saying something coming from him," one fan said.

"I can't believe my ears Skip," another fan wrote.

"This one team I agree with this dude," a third fan tweeted.

Bayless' comments also went viral because fans find them to be ironic.

"You’ve been doing it 7 days a week for 20 years," one person said.

Even if Bayless is right in this situation, it seems a bit hypocritical to call out someone else for criticizing James.