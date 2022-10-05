Look: Sports World Stunned By The Skip Bayless News
LeBron James recently said he doesn't have a relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. FOX Sports personalities Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed that news on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed.
In a stunning turn of events, Bayless revealed he's on James' side in this situation.
"I'm on LeBron's side. I don't love the way Kareem has criticized him," Bayless said. "It just doesn't seem fair to me."
Bayless' comments on this situation have received a lot of attention on Twitter.
For starters, some fans are shocked that Bayless is actually defending James.
"If you don’t know @RealSkipBayless you must understand this is saying something coming from him," one fan said.
"I can't believe my ears Skip," another fan wrote.
"This one team I agree with this dude," a third fan tweeted.
Bayless' comments also went viral because fans find them to be ironic.
"You’ve been doing it 7 days a week for 20 years," one person said.
Even if Bayless is right in this situation, it seems a bit hypocritical to call out someone else for criticizing James.