Look: Steph Curry Has 5-Word Message For Everyone Today

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry has nothing left to prove.

The star point guard led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years. He also picked up plenty of individual accolades along the way.

In February, Curry was named the 2022 NBA All-Star MVP following a 50-point showcase. He also won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP Award as well as earning the first NBA Finals MVP honor of his decorated career.

After putting the Boston Celtics to sleep in a six-game series, Curry and the Warriors celebrated during Monday's championship parade. During the festivities, the 34-year-old posed with his hardware -- and a victory cigar -- before posting a brief caption.

"What they gonna say now???" Curry wrote on Twitter.

Some people will always find something negative on say, but Curry has no reason to worry about those critics. With back-to-back MVPs, two scoring titles, and a spot on this year's NBA 75th Anniversary Team, he was already an all-time great before delivering the Warriors another banner.

Curry merely reminded everyone of his greatness with an unforgettable postseason run.