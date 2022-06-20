Look: Steph Curry Has 5-Word Message For Everyone Today
Stephen Curry has nothing left to prove.
The star point guard led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in eight years. He also picked up plenty of individual accolades along the way.
In February, Curry was named the 2022 NBA All-Star MVP following a 50-point showcase. He also won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP Award as well as earning the first NBA Finals MVP honor of his decorated career.
After putting the Boston Celtics to sleep in a six-game series, Curry and the Warriors celebrated during Monday's championship parade. During the festivities, the 34-year-old posed with his hardware -- and a victory cigar -- before posting a brief caption.
"What they gonna say now???" Curry wrote on Twitter.
Some people will always find something negative on say, but Curry has no reason to worry about those critics. With back-to-back MVPs, two scoring titles, and a spot on this year's NBA 75th Anniversary Team, he was already an all-time great before delivering the Warriors another banner.
Curry merely reminded everyone of his greatness with an unforgettable postseason run.