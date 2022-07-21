Look: Steph Curry's Joke About LeBron James Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors laugh on the sidelines during a timeout in a 104-98 Lakers preseason win at Staples Center on October 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA championship, Stephen Curry took on a new challenge by hosting the 2022 ESPYs.

Wearing a lime-green suit with a drink in hand, Curry's opening monologue went after his Golden State Warriors teammates, the Boston Celtics, and Tom Brady. He was also sure to poke fun at LeBron James.

"LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals," Curry said, putting emphasis on the "losing" part. "So yes, you guessed it, this feels better."

Then only a 22-year-old burgeoning star for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron became the second athlete to ever host the ESPYs when overseeing the 2007 event alongside Jimmy Kimmel. He told the audience to "stop all the hate and buy my shoes" while performing a rendition of Bobby Brown's "My Prerogative."

Curry joins James and Sue Bird, who co-hosted with Megan Rapinoe and Russell Wilson, as the latest basketball star to run the annual award show.

Having faced LeBron four times in the NBA Finals, Curry couldn't help but to take a jab at his famous on-court rival when given the stage Wednesday night.

The ESPYs are currently airing on ABC.