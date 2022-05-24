Look: Stephen A. Smith Made Embarrassing Mistake Last Night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went viral on Monday night due to his postgame comments about the Heat.

Smith put the Heat's starting lineup on blast for scoring just 18 combined points in Game 4 against the Celtics. While doing so though, he made a noticeable mistake.

"In the end, five starters combined for 18 points," Smith said. "That's an average of 6 points per starter. If that ain't pathetic, I don't know what is."

John Anderson quickly corrected Smith, saying "It's actually less than that."

Smith then said it's about 5.5 points per starter. That would also be wrong.

The correct answer for this math problem would be 3.6.

To be fair, Smith isn't on air to solve equations. He's there to provide basketball analysis, and he did just that on Monday night.

Regardless of how many points their starters averaged, the reality is the Heat's main contributors didn't show up in Game 4.

We'll see if the Heat can bounce back in Game 5 on Wednesday night.