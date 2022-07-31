Look: Stephen Curry Celebrates His Anniversary With Ayesha

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and wife Ayesha celebrate with his NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award during the Golden State Warriors Victory Parade on June 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha had a big reason to celebrate this Saturday.

The celebrity couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Ayesha had a thoughtful message for her NBA husband on Instagram.

"11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by," she said. "Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !"

Take a look.

Looks like it was a fun day.

What a summer it's been for Stephen, Ayesha and the rest of the Golden State Warriors family.