Look: Ted Cruz’s Quote About NBA Players Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas chimed in on the latest debate taking over the NBA world.

Several NBA stars, such as Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins, have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. This has led to some chatter about whether or not the NBA should issue a league-wide mandate for their players to be vaccinated.

Sen. Cruz, however, is strongly against this idea. He believes NBA players should be allowed to choose if they want to receive the vaccine.

“I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac. #NBA #YourBodyYourChoice,” Sen. Cruz tweeted.

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

Sen. Cruz also shared his thoughts on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ recent comments about this subject. Earlier this week, he was asked if he felt the need to promote the vaccine.

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies. We’re not talking about something that’s, you know, political or racism or police brutality,” James said. “So I don’t feel like, for me personally, I should get involved in what other people should do with their bodies and their livelihoods.”

While it appears that Sen. Cruz agrees with James’ remarks, he believes the four-time NBA champion should also refuse to play in an arena that follows vaccine mandates.

3/x @KingJames is being courageous here. With his box-office power, he could be even more courageous—he could SOLVE the problem—by saying: “I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

This topic will most likely remain at the forefront until the NBA season begins.

As of now, the NBA is not requiring all of its players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.