Look: Terrifying Scene At NBA Arena On Saturday Night

A terrifying scene unfolded at an NBA arena late on Saturday evening.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn hosted a major boxing event on Saturday night. Following the boxing event, some fans believed that a shooting had broken out.

Thankfully, those fears were proven to be untrue. However, it still provided for a scary moment.

According to reports, a fight between fans had been mistaken for an active shooter situation.

“We’re used to brawls at boxing events but recent headlines and the panic of the crowd made many of us worried that our worst fears would come true,” Songalia told The New York Post. “Thankfully we were able to return to our seats to file our stories and exit safely.”

A spokesman for the Barclays Center released a statement.

“It’s a large crowd condition. No shots fired. No one shot outside the Barclay’s Center,” the spokesperson said.