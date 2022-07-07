Look: There's A Heavy Betting Favorite For Kyrie Irving's Next Team

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving's playing days in Brooklyn appear to be coming to an end.

The NBA star has made it clear he no longer wants to play for the Nets.

However, there isn't much reported interest in Irving, who brings plenty of off-court distractions with him. But there is one team reportedly interested in him: the Los Angeles Lakers.

The latest DraftKings betting odds suggest Irving will be playing in the purple and gold next season.

Oh boy.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst also thinks Irving will be playing for the Lakers next season.

"Kyrie Irving absolutely wants to be a Los Angeles Laker. This we know," he said on Get Up this morning. "The Lakers want Kyrie Irving. But making that happen, that's a different story. We don't really get a good feeling there's any team seriously on the market for Kyrie right now beyond the Lakers. It doesn't mean they don't like him or value him, they just don't want to pay a potential price the Nets are asking. This is one of those things where we just have to wait and see. I doubt Kyrie will be back [with Brooklyn], I think he'll be on the Lakers, but I don't know when it will happen."

Will Irving be playing for the Lake Show next season?