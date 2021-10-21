Look: TNT Surprised Reggie Miller With NBA 75th Anniversary Honor

In honor of the NBA’s 75th season, the league released a list of the 75 greatest players in the history of the sport on Thursday night. Reggie Miller made the cut, and the NBA on TNT crew decided to surprise him.

In the midst of announcing the selections, Ernie Johnson and the TNT crew brought on Reggie Miller for a live interview. Little did he know he was about to find out he made the 75th anniversary team.

Miller had no clue what Johnson was talking about when he was told he made the team. He actually had to clarify what was going on. But once he found out, Miller couldn’t help but shed a smile in pure disbelief.

“Woah!,” Miller said after finding out he made the team. “Okay. Wow. I’m a little flustered right now. We all know this is very subjective. … There’s great players on this list. Looking at the first 50, everyone absolutely deserves to be on that list. I wasn’t going to be upset if I wasn’t because I would put my resume up against anyone. … I’m a little shaken right now because I wasn’t expecting to be on that list, truthfully.”

Talk about a special moment. Congratulations, Reggie!

Due to a tie, 75 other players joined Miller on the NBA’s best-of-all-time list. You can find the full team below.

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021

You could make the argument players like Dwight Howard, Tracy McGrady and Penny Hardaway deserved to make the cut. But as pointed out by Reggie Miller, it’s all subjective.

Which former or current player should have made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team?