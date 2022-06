Katya Elise Henry/Instagram.

It's a special Father's Day weekend for Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat shooting guard and his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, announced some big personal news on social media earlier this weekend.

Tyler and Katya announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child.

Congrats to Tyler and Katya on the big personal news!

This will certainly be a special Father's Day to remember for the Miami Heat guard.