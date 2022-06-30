Look: Video Of Michael Jordan Partying Is Going Viral
Michael Jordan appeared to have a good time in Nashville, Tennessee last weekend.
The legendary NBA star turned NASCAR owner was in Nashville for the Cup Series race, which his 23XI Racing team took part in.
According to the New York Post, Jordan made an appearance at Layer Cake Social Kitchen, where his Cincoro Tequila brand hosted an event.
Video of Jordan enjoying himself on the dance floor went viral on Twitter.
Jordan was in town with his wife, Yvette Prieto, who attended the tequila event, as well.
It's good to be Michael Jordan.