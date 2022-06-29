Look: Video Of Zion Williamson At Summer Camp Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 24: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench during a NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Smoothie King Center on January 24, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Few NBA stars are as physically imposing as Zion Williamson. When healthy, the 6'6", 284-pound phenom can overpower his opposition.

And that's when facing adults.

Bleacher Report shared a fan-captured video of the New Orleans Pelicans star sharing the court with kids. He didn't take it easy on them, posting up and dunking on the overmatched adolescents

Williamson even thrash-talked along the way.

"You, you, you," Williamson said while pointing at the young onlookers, "any of y'all think y'all can do something with me." He promptly threw down a dunk as one brave child declared, "Me!"

Williamson looked like a man among boys while out-muscling his competitors through high school and college. The 21-year-old was just that at this summer camp.

His next step is returning to NBA action. After averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in his sophomore campaign, Williamson missed all of the 2021-22 season because of a broken foot. The team said doctors cleared him to return without restrictions last month.

A fully healthy Williamson could make NBA stars trying to stop him look just as helpless as these children.