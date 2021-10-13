J.R. Smith had a pretty traumatizing experience at his first-ever collegiate golf tournament on Tuesday, and it wasn’t because of his on-course play.

Smith, who’s playing golf for North Carolina AT&T as a freshman walk-on, was swarmed by hornets at the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club.

The former NBA guard was reportedly stung multiple times and had to receive medical care as a result. The good news is that he was able to continue his play.

Perhaps what’s most incredible is the fact he remained so calm throughout the entire ordeal. Take a look.

Here's the higher quality video of @TheRealJRSmith getting stung by Yellow Jackets at the Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club. Glad he's doing better now. @overtime @RiggsBarstool @GolfDigest @GOLF_com pic.twitter.com/PJBtC6Jwv7 — Jared Bunder (@jbunder12) October 12, 2021

Major props to J.R. Smith for remaining composed. Most would have freaked out.

Smith spoke about the incident following his play on Tuesday.

“To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens,” Smith said, via ESPN.com. “That’s one of the very few things you don’t have to worry about [in basketball] — other animals. When I got stung, I was like ‘No way.'”

Smith’s collegiate golf career has caught the attention of current NBA players. Some of them, including Chris Paul, are even giving him feedback.

“I got a lot of great feedback,” Smith continued. “Chris Paul was telling me guys were talking about it in the locker room. Guys are really looking for my scores, so I got to take care of business so when I see them it ain’t going to be too much backlash.”

We have a feeling Smith won’t ever forget his first collegiate golf tournament.