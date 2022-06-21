Look: Wild Video Of Fan At Warriors Parade Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Golden State Warriors are once again NBA champions.

After securing their fourth title in eight seasons, the team celebrated during Monday's parade through San Francisco. Fans were excited to commemorate the achievement, some far more than others.

As shared by Bleacher Report, a fan captured one attendee truly letting loose. While a float carrying the team passed by, a shirtless fan danced atop a guardrail.

That wasn't the only person having a good time in the Bay Area.

Stephen Curry brought his rings and trophies to the party. Klay Thompson, having lost his championship cap to the sea, wore a captain's hat instead.

To the surprise of, well, probably nobody, Draymond Green directed plenty of NSFW remarks toward critics whenever he got near a microphone.

Plenty of onlookers thought these Warriors would never host another parade. After making five straight appearances to the NBA Finals, Golden State's dynasty briefly collapsed.

The Warriors went 15-50 in 2019-20. Last year, the Memphis Grizzlies knocked them out of the play-in tournament.

Yet they're back on top following Thompson's triumphant return from two season-ending injuries and the emergence of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole. Golden State will hope to have another parade next June.