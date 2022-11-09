Look: WNBA Star Had 2-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Announcement

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The sports world continues to hope for Brittney Griner's safe return to the United States.

It's not looking promising right now, though.

Late Tuesday night, it was announced that Griner had been transferred to a Russian penal colony. She's set to serve nine years in prison on drug charges.

"Brittney Griner's transfer to a Russian penal colony began Friday, but her attorneys and U.S. officials were not aware she had been moved until Tuesday. Her exact whereabouts might not be known for weeks," ESPN reports.

One of the top players in the WNBA took to social media to react to the news.

"FREE BG 💔🗣️," Breanna Stewart tweeted.

Stewart, one of the league's top players, has been very outspoken in her support for the WNBA star who's being held in Russia.

Hopefully, Griner will ultimately be brought back to the United States, where she can reunite with friends and family.

Until then, the sports world will pray for her safe return.