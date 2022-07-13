Look: Zion Williamson's Summer League Outfit Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: NBA Prospect Zion Williamson is introduced before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson will hope to see future NBA stars when attending Summer League action Wednesday.

The New Orleans Pelicans star showed up to Las Vegas with an outfit commemorating his alma mater. Williamson wore a Duke bucket hat and T-shirt with Mike Krzyzewski's likeness.

A prized recruit for the Blue Devils, Williamson posted 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game as a freshman in 2018-19. Duke made it to the Elite Eight, where Coach K's squad suffered a 68-67 loss to Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans.

With nothing left to prove in college, Zion turned pro and became the No. 1 pick. However, he said he wanted to return to school, but Krzyzewski convinced the elite prospect to commence his NBA career.

When healthy, Williamson has resembled every bit the phenom fans anticipated. He averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 boards in 85 career NBA games before missing all of last season because of a foot injury.

After undergoing offseason surgery, the 6'6", 284-pound forward looks ready to return this season. That could be a scary sight