The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Clippers Reportedly Finalizing Coaching Hire

Tyronn Lue looking on during a game.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 131-123. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are elevating assistant Tyronn Lue to become the team’s head coach, according to a new report.

Lue is in the process of signing a five-year contract to take over the reins of the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The veteran coach spent last season on the bench helping Doc Rivers in LA.

The Clippers fired Rivers after a disappointing playoff exit, and have tabbed Lue as his replacement. The former NBA point guard spend three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-18.

During that time, Lue helped LeBron James and company reach three straight NBA Finals, winning one in 2016.

As it turns out, Lue will apparently be adding another former NBA point guard to his staff. Five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups will reportedly be the Clippers’ top assistant.

Billups has been an NBA analyst since retiring in 2014, and he spent this past season calling Clippers games in addition to working for ESPN.

Under Rivers, the Clippers didn’t lack talent or regular season success, but their inability to win big in the postseason was a source of frustration for fans and the front office.

Time will tell if Lue has what it takes to bring the franchise to the next level.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.