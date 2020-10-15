Breaking: Clippers Reportedly Finalizing Coaching Hire

The Los Angeles Clippers are elevating assistant Tyronn Lue to become the team’s head coach, according to a new report.

Lue is in the process of signing a five-year contract to take over the reins of the Clippers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The veteran coach spent last season on the bench helping Doc Rivers in LA.

The Clippers fired Rivers after a disappointing playoff exit, and have tabbed Lue as his replacement. The former NBA point guard spend three-plus seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-18.

During that time, Lue helped LeBron James and company reach three straight NBA Finals, winning one in 2016.

Ty Lue is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020

As it turns out, Lue will apparently be adding another former NBA point guard to his staff. Five-time All-Star Chauncey Billups will reportedly be the Clippers’ top assistant.

Billups has been an NBA analyst since retiring in 2014, and he spent this past season calling Clippers games in addition to working for ESPN.

Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers are hiring Ty Lue to be their next head coach — with Chauncey Billups as a lead assistant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2020

Under Rivers, the Clippers didn’t lack talent or regular season success, but their inability to win big in the postseason was a source of frustration for fans and the front office.

Time will tell if Lue has what it takes to bring the franchise to the next level.