Breaking: Paul George Makes Decision On Future With Clippers

There’s been a lot of speculation about Paul George’s future with the LA Clippers. But the Clippers star made a big decision today that will settle it for good.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Clippers. Per the report, the deal will pay him upwards of $226 million over the next five years.

George joined the Clippers in a stunning deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in July 2019 mere hours after their blockbuster signing of Kawhi Leonard in free agency. But injuries limited George to 48 games in his first year in LA.

George finished the season averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, missing the All-Star Game for the first time since 2015. He put up similar numbers in the playoffs before being eliminated by Denver in the Conference Semifinals.

There have been rumors for months that Paul George was unhappy with the Clippers. It was widely speculated that the 2020-21 season would be his last in LA if the team didn’t trade him.

But either Kawhi or new head coach Tyronn Lue must have said exactly what George needed to hear. He’s now poised to stay with the Clippers until his mid-30s.

Whether George can win an NBA title with the Clippers will come down to how well Lue and the brass can build the team. Clearly George and Kawhi aren’t enough.

