Breaking: Rajon Rondo Has Reportedly Been Traded

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo on the floor.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 10, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rajon Rondo could be heading back to Los Angeles, but not to the Lakers. The veteran point guard is reportedly on the verge of getting traded to the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in active talks to acquire Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks. Star sixth-man Lou Williams is involved in the discussions, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

“The Hawks are in serious talks on Rajon Rondo to the Clippers for a Lou Williams package, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Williams could land in Atlanta or a third team,” Charania reported on Thursday afternoon. 

Update: It didn’t take too long for the trade discussions to heat up. Rajon Rondo is the Los Angeles Clippers’ new point guard. Lou Williams, meanwhile, is heading to the Atlanta Hawks, per NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is a big-time acquisition for the Los Angeles Clippers, a team in desperate need of a veteran ball-handler.

Rondo was critical for the Los Angeles Lakers last season during their championship run. He served as the team’s second primary ball-handler behind LeBron James, often leading the second unit.

Could Playoff Rondo be the answer for the Clippers? His basketball IQ is off the charts and he provides a toughness at the point guard position.

Rondo will also help Kawhi Leonard and Paul George get a rest more often, seeing that he’s more than capable of running a second unit and having success while doing so.


