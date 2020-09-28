Breaking: The Clippers Have Reportedly Fired Doc Rivers

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly decided to move on from head coach Doc Rivers following this year’s playoff failure.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news moments ago. Rivers had come under scrutiny after LA blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Considered one of the favorites to win the NBA title, Los Angeles failed to reach the conference finals in its first season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. That left Rivers’ seat a bit hot, though it is still shocking to see him relieved of his duties.

If the Clippers are to advance further next season, it won’t be under the direction of Rivers.

Coach Doc Rivers is out with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

In seven seasons coaching the Clippers, Rivers won 63 percent of his regular season games and made the playoffs six times but failed to reach the conference finals. On three occasions, his team lost in the conference semis.

To replace Rivers, the Clippers could look in-house at assistant coach Ty Lue, who won an NBA championship during his time leading the Cavs. Another assistant, Sam Cassell, is regarding as an up-and-coming future head coach as well.

Of course, Los Angeles could also look elsewhere, and owner Steve Ballmer is likely to pony up whatever it takes to try and win while he can with the core he has.

Stay tuned.