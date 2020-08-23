Charles Barkley Has A Message For Clippers Star Paul George

Playoff P is struggling again.

The Los Angeles Clippers star forward has not been shooting very well in the first round series against the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers lead the Mavericks, 2-1, but Paul George has struggled to get going on offense.

The same is true on Sunday. George is off to another brutal shooting start, as the Mavericks lead the Clippers late in the third quarter.

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley does not think the “Playoff P” uniform is fitting for George – at least not right now.

“You can’t be calling yourself ‘Playoff P’ and lose all the time,” Barkley said. “You don’t see me walking around saying ‘I won the championship’ because I didn’t win it. They don’t call me Championship Chuck.”

"They don't call me Championship Chuck." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zt3WjtsKBh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 22, 2020

George has had several good playoff moments, but there haven’t been too many lately. The All-Star forward hasn’t advanced past the first round of the postseason since 2014, when he was on the Indiana Pacers.

The Clippers are expected to go deep in the NBA’s postseason this summer, but they’ll need to get past Luka Doncic and the Mavericks first.

Game 4 of the Dallas vs. Los Angeles series is being televised on ABC. It’s shaping up to be a fun finish.