Charles Barkley Sends A Blunt Message To Paul George

Charles Barkley has had some ridiculous takes in his post-NBA career, but his latest thought on Paul George really take the cake. And Barkley’s had more than enough cake.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Barkley admonished PG13 for speaking about anxiety he’s had in the NBA’s bubble. Barkley feels that PG13 has no right to complain since he’s in a place where he can go out and have fun in between games, while millions of Americans suffer through COVID-19, protests and the like

Barkley took it a step further, stating that NBA players are “the luckiest people in the world.” He feels that NBA players are “never in a dark place” and should “be careful what we complain about.”

“We are the luckiest people in the world to dribble a stupid basketball and make millions of dollars. We’re never in a dark place. I just think we need to be careful what we complain about.”

In case Barkley isn’t aware, plenty of people can have tons of money, fame and success, and still be depressed. The late-great Robin Williams comes to mind.

Whether Paul George is actually dealing with anxiety and depression the way it’s medically diagnosed is irrelevant. For Barkley to invoke this “Whataboutism” is so reductionist that it’s pathetic.

Charles Barkley has made a number of moronic takes in his time, but this is almost beyond the pale.