Chauncey Billups Is Reportedly Joining An NBA Team’s Staff

Chauncey Billups has long been mentioned as a possible NBA head coach or general manager. The five-time NBA All-Star point guard reportedly took a step toward that becoming a reality today.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Billups is finalizing a deal to join an NBA contender’s coaching staff for the 2020-21 season.

Billups will reportedly be part of Ty Lue’s coaching staff in Los Angeles. The Clippers fired head coach Doc Rivers following a disappointing playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles fell in the second round of the playoffs despite being seen as an NBA Finals favorite.

The former NBA point guard is one of two notable coaches joining the staff in Los Angeles.

“Chauncey Billups and Larry Drew are finalizing assistant coaching deals to join Ty Lue’s staff with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN,” he reported on Sunday night.

Chauncey Billups and Larry Drew are finalizing assistant coaching deals to join Ty Lue's staff with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2020

These are two big additions for the Clippers’ coaching staff. Los Angeles will enter the 2020-21 season with a lot of hype.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Co. will once again have NBA Finals-or-bust expectations. Hopefully for the Clippers’ sake, they’ll be able to reach them.

The Clippers are expected to announce the hiring news soon.