Chris Broussard Shares What He’s Hearing About The Clippers

There’s plenty of drama surrounding Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers following their disastrous series loss to the Denver Nuggets. NBA insider Chris Broussard has the latest on what’s to come for the Clippers’ organization.

George’s horrendous Game 7 performance has outshined Kawhi Leonard’s, even though both were miserable for the Clippers down the stretch. “Playoff P” continues to receive most of the blame for Los Angeles’ series loss to Denver. Even his teammates seem to have turned against him.

Broussard is hearing that some of the Clippers’ role players now think they’re as good of a player as George. They’re also sick of George receiving the “star treatment” that he probably doesn’t deserve.

It looks like this is going to be a dramatic off-season for the Los Angeles Clippers. Will George be playing for a new team by 2021?

“I’ve been told some of the Clippers role players actually think they’re as good as Paul George,” Broussard said on Tuesday. “They’re having problems w/ the special treatment he’s gotten from Doc Rivers. They can handle Kawhi getting special treatment because for the most part he delivered.”

There’s no doubt Kawhi Leonard is a better player than Paul George. But Kawhi deserves just as much of the blame George is receiving for the Clippers’ early playoff exit.

Kawhi had just 14 points on 6 of 22 shooting compared to George’s 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting in Game 7 against the Nuggets. But that doesn’t matter now.

The Clippers continue to point fingers after an ugly collapse in the Western Conference semi-finals. The question is: can they heal old wounds and become a championship contender with their current roster in 2021?