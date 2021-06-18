The Spun

Clippers Coach Ty Lue Announces Update On Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard dribbling for the Clippers.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers received some tough news regarding star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The former Finals MVP missed Game 5 earlier this week with what’s being reported as a right knee injury. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and did not return to the contest.

Initial reports suggested he was dealing with a minor knee sprain. Unfortunately, the more news that came out, the worse the situation seemed to be for the Clippers and their star.

Leonard reportedly suffered an ACL injury, though the extent is unknown. With Game 6 looming, Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced an update on Kawhi.

Leonard will be out for Game 6, but Lue did not offer much more of an update.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered a less positive update for Leonard, saying he likely won’t play again in these playoffs.

“There’s no chance he’s playing in Game 6 or if there’s a Game 7 in this series. There’s not a lot of optimism that Kawhi Leonard is going to be in a place where he could play again even if the Clippers advance,” Wojnarowski said during Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up!.

With Leonard sideline, fellow Clippers star Paul George poured in 37 points in Los Angeles’ 119-111 win over Utah to take a 3-2 series lead.


