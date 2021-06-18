Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers received some tough news regarding star forward Kawhi Leonard.

The former Finals MVP missed Game 5 earlier this week with what’s being reported as a right knee injury. He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and did not return to the contest.

Initial reports suggested he was dealing with a minor knee sprain. Unfortunately, the more news that came out, the worse the situation seemed to be for the Clippers and their star.

Leonard reportedly suffered an ACL injury, though the extent is unknown. With Game 6 looming, Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced an update on Kawhi.

Leonard will be out for Game 6, but Lue did not offer much more of an update.

Kawhi Leonard is out for Game 6, per Ty Lue — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 17, 2021

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered a less positive update for Leonard, saying he likely won’t play again in these playoffs.

“There’s no chance he’s playing in Game 6 or if there’s a Game 7 in this series. There’s not a lot of optimism that Kawhi Leonard is going to be in a place where he could play again even if the Clippers advance,” Wojnarowski said during Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up!.

With Leonard sideline, fellow Clippers star Paul George poured in 37 points in Los Angeles’ 119-111 win over Utah to take a 3-2 series lead.