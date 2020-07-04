With the NBA season set to resume later this month, the Los Angeles Clippers received unfortunate news regarding one of the team’s top performers off the bench.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Clippers shooting guard Landry Shamet has tested positive for coronavirus. He’s unlikely to travel with the team to Orlando this week.

Shamet will have to test negative consecutive times before the team will allow him to enter the “bubble” in Orlando. Fortunately for the Wichita State product, the team’s first game back is still a few weeks away.

Prior to the NBA shutting down operations in March, Shamet averaged 9.7 points and 1.9 assists per game. The 23-year-old has become a key ball-handler for the team.

Clippers guard Landry Shamet has tested positive for coronavirus and is unlikely to travel with the team to Orlando this week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2020

Los Angeles acquired Shamet from Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season, as he was part of a massive trade centered around Tobias Harris.

The Clippers are unsure if Lou Williams will suit up for the team in Orlando. If the three-time Sixth Man of the Year opts to sit out this summer, the team will need Shamet at 100 percent.

Fortunately for the Clippers, it doesn’t sound like Shamet is experiencing any symptoms. He also hasn’t changed his mind regarding whether or not he wants to play when the season resumes on July 30.

Shamet and the Clippers currently have the third-best odds to win the NBA Finals this year.