Clippers Head Coach Ty Lue Offers Latest On Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard dribbles the ball for the Los Angeles Clippers.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles upcourt during the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will step back on the floor for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the team will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard once again. Kawhi missed both the first and second games in the team’s series against the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard has been nursing a knee injury since late in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz. In his absence, the Clippers have dropped the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.

Heading into a pivotal Game 3 tonight, head coach Ty Lue was asked about Leonard’s availability moving forward. Unfortunately, Lue doesn’t have good news for Clippers fans.

“He’s out tonight, that’s the only thing I know,” Lue said to reporters when asked about Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard put together another solid NBA season, averaging 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. During Los Angeles’ run to the Western Conference Finals, Kawhi took his game to another level. He averaged  30.4 points and 7.7 boards per game, playing an average of 39.3 minutes per night before his injury.

It’s unclear if Leonard will return to the lineup even if the Clippers were to advance to the NBA Finals.

Game 3 tips off tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.


