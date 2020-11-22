Clippers Are Reportedly Eyeing 2 Big Names In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly eyeing a couple of big names at the big man position in free agency this offseason.

Los Angeles has been a hotbed of free agency moves so far this season. Most of the notable moves have been made by the Lakers.

The reigning NBA champions made one of the biggest moves of free agency to date with the signing of Clippers forward – and Sixth Man of the Year – Montrezl Harrell. The Lakers added veteran shooting guard Wesley Matthews, too. Los Angeles also re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Los Angeles’ other NBA team is reportedly eyeing two notable big men.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Clippers are in the race for Toronto Raptors big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. Ibaka is one of the most-coveted stretch fours in free agency, while Gasol is an extremely accomplished veteran center.

“Gasol is considered the more realistic target given the fierce competition for Ibaka headed by Toronto and Brooklyn,” Stein reports.

One of Gasol or Ibaka would be a big addition for a Clippers’ team that is looking to make a run toward the NBA Finals next summer.

NBA free agency opened on Friday night at 6 p.m. E.T. The Clippers have been rather quiet, but it appears they could make some moves soon.