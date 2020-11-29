Clippers Are Rumored To Be Open To 1 Possible Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers fell way short of expectations last season.

Los Angeles entered the 2019-20 season as arguably the favorite to win the NBA Finals. The Clippers didn’t even reach the Western Conference Finals, though, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs.

The Lakers, meanwhile, went on to win the championship, defeating the Miami Heat in six games in the NBA Finals.

Los Angeles parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers and made a couple of other notable moves this season. The Clippers might not be done, either.

The Clippers are rumored to be open to one possible trade ahead of the 2020-21 season. Three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams could be on the move.

“The additions of Ibaka and Luke Kennard (via trade with Detroit) are just the beginning; many rival teams also expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams in their quest to create a fresh-start environment after they blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets,” Marc Stein of the New York Times reported this week.

Williams averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists last season. He’s in the final season of his contract at a very reasonable $8 million. There would likely be plenty of suitors on the open market.