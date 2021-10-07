The Spun

Clippers Point Guard Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury

A general view of the Staples Center during a Clippers game.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: General view during the game between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Clippers at Staples Center on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers received crushing news this Thursday involving rookie point guard Jason Preston. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Ohio product is expected to miss a significant part of the 2021-22 season.

Preston will have to miss time due to a procedure he had done on his right foot. Obviously, this is a huge setback for the 33rd overall pick from this year’s draft.

At this moment, there’s no timetable for Preston’s return. Hopefully, he’ll be able to return to the court at some point this season.

Preston blossomed into a star at the collegiate level during the 2019-20 season, averaging 16.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. The following season, he led the Bobcats to an upset win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it has more than enough depth in its backcourt to overcome this injury. Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann should receive a lot of playing time early in the 2021-22 season.

When Preston does recover from his foot injury, it’ll be interesting to see if he can crack Tyronn Lue’s rotation.

The Clippers will enter this season with lofty expectations. Last season, they were just a few wins away from an NBA Finals berth.

