Clippers Point Guard Reportedly Suffers Significant Injury

The Los Angeles Clippers received crushing news this Thursday involving rookie point guard Jason Preston. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Ohio product is expected to miss a significant part of the 2021-22 season.

Preston will have to miss time due to a procedure he had done on his right foot. Obviously, this is a huge setback for the 33rd overall pick from this year’s draft.

At this moment, there’s no timetable for Preston’s return. Hopefully, he’ll be able to return to the court at some point this season.

Preston blossomed into a star at the collegiate level during the 2019-20 season, averaging 16.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. The following season, he led the Bobcats to an upset win over the Virginia Cavaliers in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Clippers rookie point guard Jason Preston had right foot surgery in Los Angeles today and is expected to miss a significant part of the season, sources tell ESPN. Preston was the 33rd pick in the July NBA Draft out of Ohio University. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 7, 2021

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it has more than enough depth in its backcourt to overcome this injury. Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann should receive a lot of playing time early in the 2021-22 season.

When Preston does recover from his foot injury, it’ll be interesting to see if he can crack Tyronn Lue’s rotation.

The Clippers will enter this season with lofty expectations. Last season, they were just a few wins away from an NBA Finals berth.