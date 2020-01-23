Clippers Reportedly Looking For Size On NBA Trade Market

It’s been relatively quiet with just a few weeks until the NBA Trade Deadline. But the noise looks like it’s just getting started.

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly “exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth,” according NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The Clippers are having success this season as they currently sit third in the Western Conference standings at 31-14. But it’s been an underwhelming start for a team which features Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Although, both star players have dealt with injuries this season. The Clippers’ on-court chemistry has taken a hit as a result.

The Clippers, even after the off-season of their dreams, are exploring the trade market for dependable size as well as potential wing depth in advance of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2020

The Clippers are also concerned about the Lakers’ front-court muscle which features LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Javale McGee.

In a potential playoff matchup, Doc Rivers wants to be able to match the Lakers’ front-court intensity, length and muscle.

“Doesn’t guarantee that they’ll make a deal, of course, but the Clippers are said to be concerned about their lack of muscle up front compared to the Lakers’ length as well as the ongoing health issues Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are battling,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

It’s interesting to note that the Clippers are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. But Rivers is clearly still concerned about the Lakers’ James-Davis duo.

Will the Clippers make another significant move ahead of the deadline? This is an interesting development to monitor moving forward.