Clippers Reportedly Make Decision On DeMarcus Cousins

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has had a tough time latching on to an NBA team consistently this year. After getting two 10-day contracts with the Los Angeles Clippers, will he be sticking around for the rest of the year?

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris B. Haynes, Cousins will finish the season with the Clippers. The team is signing him to a deal for the rest of their 2020-21 campaign.

Cousins has appeared in eight games for the Clippers this month, averaging less than 12 minutes a game off the bench. But he’s made the most of those minutes, averaging 6.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In the past three games alone, Cousins has averaged 9.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in wins over the Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Rockets. And his time on the court has increased with every game.

Tyronn Lue and the Clippers clearly believe that Cousins can be a part of their championship puzzle this year.

DeMarcus Cousins started the 2020-21 season on the Houston Rockets. He signed a one-year deal for them in December and the team soon traded for his friend and college teammate John Wall.

But after just over two months in Houston, Cousins was waived. He averaged 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 25 games for the Rockets.

Cousins spent the next month out of basketball before the Clippers gave him that 10-day deal. He did just enough on the first one to warrant a second. And now he’s got his team for the rest of the season.

Can DeMarcus Cousins help the LA Clippers win a ring this year?