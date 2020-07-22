Earlier this month, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson left the NBA’s bubble for a personal issue.

Unfortunately, he’s not the only NBA star forced to leave the confines of Orlando for a family issue. According to a report from ESPN, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley also had to leave.

The report states he left Orlando on Tuesday night to attend to an emergency personal matter. The star guard plans to return to the team “in the future.”

He’s the second Clippers player to leave the team since NBA players arrived in Orland earlier this month. Big man Montrezl Harrell, who had an excused absence for a family emergency,” left as well.

Beverley has started in all 48 games that he has played in this season. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

He’s one of the unquestioned leaders of the team – especially on the defensive side of the ball. If the Clippers want to hang with the big boys in the Western Conference, the’ll need Beverley to be on the floor.

Los Angeles takes the court later this month for its first scrimmage against the Orlando Magic on July 22.

Just over a week later, the Clippers square off against the Los Angeles Lakers on July 30.