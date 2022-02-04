Clippers, Trail Blazers Reportedly Agree To 5-Player Trade

The Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a big trade involving a lot of players. But none of the big names you’re probably thinking of are being moved.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers are sending trading guards Eric Bledsoe and Keon Johnson along with Justise Winslow plus a 2025 second-round pick to the Trail Blazers. Portland is sending back guard Norman Powell and forward Robert Covington.

Bledsoe has played in every game this season but is averaging less than 10 points a game, mostly off the bench. Winslow has started just one of 29 games he’s played this season and is averaging 4.2 points in just under 13 minutes per game. Johnson is in his first NBA season after being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Powell is in his first full season with the Trail Blazers after being traded by the Toronto Raptors last year. He’s averaging a career-high 18.7 points per game this season.

Covington is in his second season with the Trail Blazers but is on pace for some of the lowest numbers since his rookie season.

The Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Norman Powell and Robert Covington, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2022

Both teams are currently just outside the coveted top six spots in the NBA playoff picture. They’d both be competing in the Play-In Round if the season were to end today.

But it’s not the exciting news involving a superstar like Paul Georgia, Kawhi Leonard or Damian Lillard. So it may not be the title-picture-changing move that fans love to see.

Which team do you think won this trade?