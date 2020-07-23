Colin Cowherd Makes Absurd Declaration About Kawhi Leonard

Another day, another hot take from Colin Cowherd. During Thursday’s edition of The Herd, the FS1 radio host made a bold declaration about Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

Cowherd believes the Clippers will have their way with the Western Conference. He thinks Leonard’s supporting cast is the best in the league, as it includes Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris and Lou Williams.

If the Clippers end up winning the NBA Finals this season, Cowherd believes that’ll put Leonard in a very rare class. On Thursday, Cowherd said Leonard would be a top five player all-time with another ring.

The main reason that Cowherd feels that way is because of Leonard’s diverse resume. A third championship to go alongside two Defensive Player of the Year awards and Finals MVPs would definitely help his case.

Leonard wouldn’t be ranked above Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Adbul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson. Nonetheless, it’s still a bold declaration from Cowherd.

Prior to last year, Leonard wasn’t really in the conversation for all-time greats. His championship run with the Toronto Raptors definitely changed the way he’s perceived.

Back-to-back titles for Leonard would do wonders for his legacy, that’s for sure. That doesn’t necessarily mean he deserves top 5 consideration like Cowherd is giving him.

Fortunately for Leonard, he has plenty of time to stockpile more accomplishments and work his way up the ladder.