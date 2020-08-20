Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Reaction To Clippers’ Game 2 Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers fell short to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, as the series is now tied up at one game apiece. Some basketball fans are wondering if Los Angeles will get knocked out in the first round, but FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd isn’t too worried.

For the majority of this NBA season, Cowherd has said he thinks the Clippers will win the Finals. He loves the team’s overall depth and two-way superstars in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

In Game 2, the Clippers just didn’t have enough firepower on offense to get the job done. Doc Rivers’ squad could have been staring down a 2-0 deficit if Kristaps Porzingis didn’t get ejected in Game 1.

Despite the team’s struggles to start the series, Cowherd isn’t worried about the Clippers.

“The Clippers are going to beat the Dallas Mavericks in this series,” Cowherd said. “They lost last night and the series is 1-1. The Clippers lost a playoff game. That means what? Did anybody think they’d go undefeated through the playoffs?”

Cowherd also added that Golden State lost playoff games even with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson on its roster.

"The Clippers lost a playoff game. That means what?"@ColinCowherd reacts to Dallas' Game 2 win: pic.twitter.com/Vl5ef6Y7w0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 20, 2020

On paper, the Clippers are far superior to the Mavericks. The real game-changer here is that Luka Doncic doesn’t play like someone with barely any playoff experience. He’s averaging 35.0 points per game this series.

Game 3 between the Clippers and Mavericks is tomorrow night. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.